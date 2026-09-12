Jensen went 2-for-5 with two doubles, an RBI and two runs scored during the Royals' 3-2 win over the Red Sox on Friday.

Jensen came around to score in the first inning on a Salvador Perez RBI single. The former added an RBI double of his own in the third before coming home to score later in the frame in what turned out to be the game-winning run. It was Jensen's fourth multi-hit game of September, and so far this month, he's gone 12-for-34 (.353) with 11 extra-base hits (including four home runs), nine RBI and 11 runs scored.