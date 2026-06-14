Royals' Carter Jensen: Drives in three runs Saturday

Jensen went 2-for-5 with two doubles, three RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 8-7 loss to the Astros.

Jensen doubled up on doubles, with his second two-bagger of the night coming with the bases loaded and clearing the bases in the sixth inning. The catcher is in the midst of a modest six-game hitting streak, during which he has gone 7-for-24 (.292) with a homer, four doubles, seven RBI and five runs scored. On the year, the 22-year-old is slashing .220/.289/.393 with eight homers, 13 doubles, 35 RBI and 29 runs across 242 plate appearances.