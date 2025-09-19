Jensen will start in the designated hitter spot and bat leadoff Friday against the Blue Jays.

It's the sixth straight start for Jensen and the first time he's batted higher than eighth. Regular leadoff man Mike Yastrzemski is getting a day off, so Jensen's presence at the top of the batting order could be short-lived. However, the rookie does look to have carved out a regular role versus right-handed pitching. Jensen is slashing .320/.452/.640 with two home runs and a 6:7 BB:K over his first 11 major-league contests.