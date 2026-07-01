Royals' Carter Jensen: Extends hitting streak to 20 games

Jensen went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 10-4 loss to the Rays.

Jensen jumped on the first pitch he saw from the leadoff spot, sending it over the right-field fence to give the Royals an early 1-0 lead. The homer extended the catcher's hitting streak to 20 games, the longest active streak in the majors. During the streak, the 22-year-old is slashing .346/.382/.630 with five homers, eight doubles, 18 RBI and 16 runs scored. Overall, Jensen is hitting .251/.316/.446 with 12 homers, 17 doubles, 46 RBI and 40 runs scored across 79 contests this season.