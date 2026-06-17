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Royals' Carter Jensen: Huge day in Wednesday's win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Jensen went 4-for-4 with a walk, a double, a solo home run and a stolen base in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Nationals.

The 22-year-old backstop set the tone for the afternoon when he drove the fourth pitch he saw from Zack Littell over the fence in the right-field corner, the first of four long balls by Kansas City. It was the first four-hit performance of Jensen's career, and it extended his current hit streak to nine games, a stretch in which he's batting .361 (13-for-36) with five doubles, two homers, seven runs and nine RBI. Wednesday's steal was also his first in the majors in his 88th game, but Jensen's flashed some base-stealing acumen in the minors, going 10-for-11 on steal attempts over 103 games last season and 17-for-20 over 124 games in 2024.

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