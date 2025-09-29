Royals' Carter Jensen: Monster homer in win
Jensen went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and two additional runs scored in Sunday's victory over the Athletics.
Jensen capped Sunday's regular-season finale with three hits, highlighted by a towering 482-foot homer in the seventh inning that stretched the lead to six. The young catcher hasn't looked overmatched since his Sept. 2 call-up, batting .300/.391/.550 with six doubles, three homers and 13 RBI across 20 games. Despite having a disappointing 2025 in which they missed the postseason, the Royals may have a future star behind the plate in Jensen, especially as Salvador Perez ages.
