Royals' Carter Jensen: Walks off San Diego

Jensen went 3-for-5 with two doubles, two RBI and a walk during the Royals' 7-6 extra-inning win over the Padres on Tuesday.

Jensen made his biggest contribution in the 10th with a game-winning two-run single that plated Michael Massey and Nick Loftin. After going hitless and recording a combined eight strikeouts in his previous four games before the midseason break, the rookie broke out of his short slump in a big way. On the season, the 22-year-old has slugged .242/.310/.430 with 13 homers and 51 RBI in 352 plate appearances.