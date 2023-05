Champlain has a 3.03 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 34 strikeouts in 32.2 innings through six starts for High-A Quad Cities.

The 23-year-old righty posted a 9.84 ERA in 32 innings at High-A last season after getting traded from the Bronx in the Andrew Benintendi trade. Champlain worked in the offseason on improving his fastball command while also improving his fourth-pitch changeup. His fastball can reach the upper-90s and he has two quality breaking balls.