Dungan (wrist) is slashing .291/.412/.368 with one home run and seven stolen bases in 148 plate appearances over 41 games since being reinstated from Triple-A Omaha's 7-day injured list May 4.

Dungan missed the first month of the season while recovering from wrist surgery, but the 27-year-old infielder hasn't taken long to settle back in at the plate. As has been the case throughout his minor-league career, Dungan isn't hitting for much power (.077), but he's shown a disciplined eye at the plate. He's drawn walks at an incredible 17.6 percent clip and is striking out in a modest 20.3 percent of his plate appearances.