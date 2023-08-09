Waters went 3-for-5 with a home run, two RBI, an additional run scored and a stolen base in Tuesday's 9-3 victory over the Red Sox.

The 24-year-old outfielder extended Kansas City's lead with a two-run homer off Kutter Crawford in the fourth inning. Waters scored again in the seventh after he singled and stole second base. Over 23 second-half games, the long-time prospect has made a splash with four home runs, 11 RBI, 12 runs scored and four steals across 83 plate appearances. However, his 30.1% strikeout rate and 8.4% walk rate during that span suggest this may not be sustainable.