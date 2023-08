Waters went 1-for-4 with a double and a stolen base in Monday's 6-2 win over the Red Sox.

Waters had gone 0-for-6 with a walk and three strikeouts since returning from a one-game absence. The outfielder hasn't hit well in August, but he's still seeing steady playing time in right field. For the season, he's at a .231/.294/.390 slash line with six home runs, six steals, 21 RBI and 25 runs scored over 201 plate appearances.