Waters went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Mets.

Waters hit a modest .240 in July with five extra-base hits, eight RBI and two stolen bases over 23 games. The outfielder's homer Wednesday was his fifth of the season, and he's up to a .238/.303/.387 slash line with five steals, 17 RBI and 23 runs scored over 185 plate appearances. Waters should continue to see the bulk of the playing time in right field over Dairon Blanco.