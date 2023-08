Waters went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Thursday's 9-2 win over the Mets.

Waters' seventh-inning blast doubled the Royals' lead. The team has won its last six games, and Waters is batting .294 (5-for-17) with three extra-base hits and five RBI in that span. It's a small sample, but the outfielder appears to be finding his way. He still has a .238/.302/.401 slash line for the year with six homers, five stolen bases, 20 RBI and 24 runs scored over 55 contests.