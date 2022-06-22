Coleman (2-1) walked one and struck out none in a scoreless inning to earn the win Tuesday versus the Angels.

Coleman successfully kept the game tied in the 10th inning, and the Royals pulled ahead in the 11th. Across eight innings in June, Coleman has allowed one run, three hits and six walks with nine strikeouts. He's added two holds and a win in that span, though control remains an issue for the hard-throwing right-hander. Overall, he's logged a 3.18 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, three holds and a 33:23 K:BB in 28.1 innings this season without presenting much of a challenge to Scott Barlow's closer role.