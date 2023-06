Olivares went 3-for-4 with one double, a solo homer and two additional runs scored in Saturday's victory over the Rays.

Olivares clobbered his sixth home run of the campaign Saturday, taking Zack Littell yard in the eighth inning. The three-hit effort continued Olivares' hot streak, pushing him to 16-for-47 (.340) from the plate with six runs scored and a pair of steals across his last 11 contests.