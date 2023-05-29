Olivares went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Nationals.
Olivares' lone hit of the game came at an opportune time, as he took Chad Kuhl deep to left to lead off the eighth and knot the game up at 2-2. The 27-year-old struggled badly over the first half of May with just three hits over 10 games but has picked it up some with now five hits over as many games. Olivares seems to be picking up more of a regular role once again for the time being and is now slashing .232/.297/.394 with four homers, 11 RBI, 22 runs and a 9:27 BB:K over 155 plate appearances.