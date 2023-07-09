The Royals placed Olivares on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a mild left oblique strain.

The transaction is retroactive to Saturday, meaning that Olivares will first be eligible for activation July 18. Though the Royals' description of Olivares' injury as mild bodes well for the outfielder's chances of avoiding a lengthy absence, oblique strains often carry volatile recovery timelines, so a quick return can't necessarily be guaranteed. The Royals called up infielder/outfielder Samad Taylor from Triple-A Omaha to join the 26-man active roster as a replacement for Olivares, who owns a .706 OPS to go with eight stolen bases over 247 plate appearances on the season.