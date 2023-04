Olivares went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional RBI during Sunday's 7-4 loss to the Twins.

The 27-year-old clubbed a solo shot off Minnesota starter Joe Ryan during the second inning and also delivered an RBI single in the ninth. Olivares had a .743 OPS in a career-high 53 big-league games last season, and he's off to a solid start while poised for a longer look from the Royals this year.