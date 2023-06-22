Olivares went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Wednesday's 9-4 loss to the Tigers.

Olivares' playing time has started to slip recently, but he started in right field Wednesday. The steal was his seventh of the season and his second in June. He's gone 16-for-51 (.314) the month, though he's at a .254/.311/.425 slash line on the year. The outfielder has added five home runs, 12 RBI, 27 runs scored, 10 doubles and four triples over 209 plate appearances. Olivares has hit well enough overall to be in the lineup more often than not, even if he gets stuck as the designated hitter while the Royals evaluate some prospects in the field.