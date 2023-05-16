Olivares went 0-for-2 with a hit-by-pitch and a stolen base in Monday's 4-0 loss to the Padres.

Olivares got plunked in the fifth inning, ending Michael Wacha's bid for a perfect game. It's the seven hitless effort in 10 games during May for Olivares, who has started to see his playing time slip a bit. He's sat out three of the Royals' last eight contests. For the season, the outfielder is slashing .233/.305/.397 with three home runs, nine RBI, 17 runs scored, four steals, six doubles and two triples over 128 plate appearances.