Olivares went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Padres.

Olivares entered Tuesday on an 0-for-10 skid. He snapped it with a second-inning single, then stole second and scored on a Matt Duffy single. It's too soon to say Olivares is turning things around, but this was his second straight game with a steal, and he now has five thefts this season. He's also slashing .233/.303/.392 with three home runs, nine RBI and 18 runs scored through 132 plate appearances.