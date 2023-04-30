Olivares went 2-for-3 with a walk, two doubles, two runs scored and a stolen base in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Twins.

The 27-year-old has tormented Minnesota in this series, going 5-for-7 over the last two days with four doubles and four runs to extend his hitting streak to eight games. Olivares is batting .375 (12-for-32) during that stretch, boosting his slash line on the season to .291/.341/.494 with two homers, two steals, seven RBI and 12 runs through 85 plate appearances. A lack of support in the lineup around him has capped his counting stats and his fantasy value so far, but Olivares is making a strong case to finally secure an everyday spot in the Kansas City lineup.