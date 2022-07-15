Olivares went 3-for-3 with a walk and an RBI in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Blue Jays.

With the Royals placing 10 players on the restricted list due to their unvaccinated status, Olivares got a chance to hit leadoff Thursday. He did well in the table-setting role, getting on base four times and providing the opening run with an RBI single in the fifth inning. The 26-year-old is now slashing .310/.365/.460 with three home runs, 11 RBI, 14 runs scored and two stolen bases through 33 contests. He should have no trouble staying in the lineup this weekend, and he could use that as an audition for more playing time once the Royals are back stateside.