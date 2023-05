Olivares will start in left field and bat eighth in Sunday's game against the Nationals.

Olivares is in the lineup for the fourth time in five games and seems to have settled back into a near-everyday role of late after the Royals recently optioned Nate Eaton to Triple-A Omaha and released Hunter Dozier. The 27-year-old enters Sunday's contest with a .230/.296/.374 slash line to go with three home runs and five stolen bases over 152 plate appearances on the season.