Olivares went 3-for-5 in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Tigers.
Olivares knocked three singles in the contest, but the Royals' lone run was an MJ Melendez leadoff solo shot in the first inning. Since returning from a two-month absence with a quadriceps injury, Olivares has hit .333 with a home run, three RBI, seven runs scored and four doubles across 10 games. The outfielder has seized a near-everyday role to close out the year, playing mainly in the corner outfield spots, fending off challenges from Kyle Isbel and Drew Waters for playing time.