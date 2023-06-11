Olivares went 3-for-3 with a walk, two doubles and one run scored in Saturday's loss against Baltimore.

Olivares missed Friday's game for personal reasons but was reinstated from the restricted list Saturday and got thrown right into the starting lineup. It was his second three-hit game of the season and first time he reached safely on four occasions. The 27-year-old has appeared in 48 of Kansas City's 64 games thus far and is slashing .247/.316/.437 with five home runs, 12 RBI, five stolen bases and 25 runs across 174 plate appearances. Olivares is expected to get semi-regular starts in left field and could see more time at designated hitter with Vinnie Pasquantino (shoulder) on the injured list now.