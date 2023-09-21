Olivares went 1-for-4 with one RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Guardians.

Olivares has returned with a vengeance since he was recalled from Triple-A Omaha at the beginning of September. He's gone 17-for-45 (.378) with four home runs and 11 RBI over 14 contests, and he picked up his first steal of the month Wednesday. The outfielder is up to a .264/.318/.444 slash line with 10 homers, 10 thefts, 31 RBI and 44 runs scored over 99 contests this season, though he's also added 21 doubles and four triples across 358 plate appearances.