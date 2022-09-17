Olivares (quadriceps) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list and is starting Saturday against the Red Sox.

Olivares was placed on the injured list after the All-Star break but spent the last several weeks at Triple-A Omaha on a rehab assignment. He slashed .304/.333/.413 with five doubles, nine RBI, seven runs and two stolen bases over 12 rehab games and will start in right field and bat sixth Saturday. The 26-year-old should have a chance to serve as the Royals' primary right fielder to close out the regular season.