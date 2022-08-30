Olivares (quadriceps) will begin a rehab assignment Tuesday with Triple-A Omaha.
Coming out of the All-Star break, Olivares was deactivated due to the left quad strain and was later moved to the 60-day injured list, so he won't be eligible to rejoin the Royals until the second half of September. That said, so long as Olivares incurs no setbacks during what will likely be a two-plus-week-long rehab assignment, he could get a look in a near-everyday role in the Kansas City outfield over the final couple weeks of the season. Prior to suffering the injury, Olivares slashed .303/.358/.434 with three home runs and two stolen bases across 109 plate appearances with the Royals.