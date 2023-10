Olivares went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Yankees.

From the start of September, Olivares went 23-for-70 (.329) with six homers, 16 RBI and two stolen bases over 22 games. It was a strong finish to the campaign for the outfielder, who has hit for a decent average at times with little pop. For the season, he slashed .263/.317/.452 with 12 long balls, 11 stolen bases, 36 RBI, 47 runs scored, 23 doubles and four triples across 385 plate appearances.