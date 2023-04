Olivares went 3-for-4 with two double, a triple, and two runs scored in Friday's loss to the Twins.

Olivares scored in the fourth and sixth innings after knocking an extra-base hit in each frame. He reached base four times in the contest, including in the ninth inning when he was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Olivares has gone 10-for-29 (.344) with five extra-base knocks during his seven-game hitting streak.