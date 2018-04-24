Stout was recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Tuesday.

Stout will take Justin Grimm's spot on the active roster and in the bullpen for the time being, as Grimm was sent to the DL on Tuesday with lower-back stiffness. The 25-year-old Stout owns an unremarkable 4.70 ERA and 6:5 K:BB through 7.2 innings of relief with Omaha this season, though he posted a much more respectable 2.99 ERA across 69.1 innings with the Storm Chasers in 2017. Look for him to fill a middle-relief role during his time with the Royals.