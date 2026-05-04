Collins went 2-for-2 with a double, two RBI, a walk and was caught stealing in Sunday's victory over the Mariners.

Collins was a productive offensive contributor in the win, tallying a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning before adding an RBI double in the sixth inning. The left fielder owns a .680 OPS across 29 games, which isn't anything special, though he has been trending upward of late. Over his past seven games, the 28-year-old is hitting .292/.379/.500 with three extra-base hits, five RBI, a run and a stolen base with a 4:4 K:BB.