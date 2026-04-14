Collins was removed from Tuesday's game against the Tigers with a right knee contusion.

Collins ran into the fence and fell into the stands while attempting to catch a foul ball in the first inning and came down awkwardly on his shoulder/head. He seems to have escaped the incident with nothing other than a bruised knee, so an extended absence shouldn't be necessary. Tyler Tolbert entered the game as Collins' replacement, though Michael Massey and Lane Thomas would also be in the mix for extra playing time if Collins has to miss any starts.