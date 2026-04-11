Royals' Isaac Collins: Sitting Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Collins isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the White Sox.
Collins will grab a seat on the bench after going 1-for-6 with a walk through the first two games of the series. Michael Massey will fill in as Kansas City's left fielder and bat eighth.
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