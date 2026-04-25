Collins went 2-for-3 with two RBI, a walk and one run scored in Friday's 6-3 win over the Angels.

Collins had RBI singles in the fourth and eighth innings, and both came off left-handed pitchers after the switch-hitter entered Friday 2-for-21 at the plate against lefties. Collins now has three multi-hit games over his last eight appearances and is slashing .206/.296/.270 with one double, one home run, six RBI, nine runs scored and a 7:25 BB:K across 71 trips to the plate.