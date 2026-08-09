Royals' Jac Caglianone: Fifth career multi-homer game

Caglianone went 4-for-4 with two home runs, a double and four RBI in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Cubs.

It was the fifth career multi-homer game by Caglianone and his fourth of the season. The 23-year-old slugger is sizzling to begin August, going 12-for-28 (.429) with three long balls, four doubles, nine RBI and one stolen base so far on the month. Caglianone has emerged as a fixture in the heart of Kansas City's order in 2026, hitting a healthy .264 with 20 big flies, 21 doubles, 49 RBI and four steals over 390 at-bats.