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Caglianone isn't part of the starting lineup for Friday's game against Atlanta.

The lefty-hitting Caglianone will dodge a matchup with Chris Sale on Friday, allowing Starling Marte to draw the start in right field. Caglianone and Marte are expected to platoon to begin the season, but Caglianone could earn looks against left-handed pitching with a strong start.

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