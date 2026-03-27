Royals' Jac Caglianone: Idle against southpaw
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Caglianone isn't part of the starting lineup for Friday's game against Atlanta.
The lefty-hitting Caglianone will dodge a matchup with Chris Sale on Friday, allowing Starling Marte to draw the start in right field. Caglianone and Marte are expected to platoon to begin the season, but Caglianone could earn looks against left-handed pitching with a strong start.
More News
-
Royals' Jac Caglianone: Closes strong WBC with Italy•
-
Royals' Jac Caglianone: Drives first homer of spring•
-
Royals' Jac Caglianone: Idle for season finale•
-
Royals' Jac Caglianone: Not starting Saturday•
-
Royals' Jac Caglianone: Back in action Sunday•
-
Royals' Jac Caglianone: Out of Saturday's game•