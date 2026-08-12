Royals' Jac Caglianone: Notches fifth steal

Caglianone went 2-for-4 with a walk, one RBI, one stolen base and one run scored in Tuesday's 5-4 extra-inning loss to the Dodgers.

Caglianone has wielded a hot bat in August, going 17-for-40 (.425) over 10 games this month. He's added four homers, 13 RBI and two steals in that span. For the season, Caglianone is batting .269 with an .810 OPS, 21 homers, five steals, 53 RBI, 53 runs scored, 21 doubles and two triples over 112 contests. He's seen most of the playing time at first base in the absence of Vinnie Pasquantino (wrist), though Caglianone would likely push right fielder John Rave back into a bench role once Pasquantino's rehab assignment is completed.