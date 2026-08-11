Royals' Jac Caglianone: Slugs 21st homer

Caglianone went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional RBI in a loss to the Dodgers on Monday.

Caglianone gave Kansas City an early lead with a run-scoring single off Tarik Skubal in the first inning. He got to Skubal again in the third, this time launching a two-run homer to give the Royals a 3-0 advantage. The long ball was his third over his past three games, and Caglianone is in the midst of a nine-game hitting streak during which he has a 1.278 OPS with four homers and 12 RBI. Since the All-Star break, Caglianone is slashing .291/.309/.595 with six homers and 17 RBI across 21 contests.