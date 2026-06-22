Royals' Jac Caglianone: Stays scorching with two homers

Caglianone went 2-for-3 with two home runs, two walks, three RBI and three runs scored in Sunday's 12-10 loss to the Cardinals.

Caglianone continued his hot stretch at the plate with his second multi-homer game of the month. The slugger launched a two-run shot off Dustin May in the second inning before adding a solo homer in the ninth as Kansas City attempted a late comeback. Caglianone has now homered in three consecutive games, bringing his season total to 12 long balls. The 23-year-old has been one of baseball's hottest hitters recently, batting .375 with a 1.236 OPS and six homers over his last 12 games. While his season line of .275/.349/.480 may not jump off the page, his recent power surge is certainly worth monitoring.