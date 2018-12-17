Royals' Jason Adam: Back in Kansas City
Adam returned to the Royals on a minor-league deal on Monday.
The reliever got his first taste of big-league action in 2018 and failed to impress, stumbling to a 6.12 ERA in 32.1 innings. His 26.1 percent strikeout rate was above-average and his 10.6 percent walk rate didn't sink his season on its own, but his very low 25.3 percent groundball rate led to him allowing nine homers. He'll likely be organizational depth again for the Royals in 2019 unless he can figure out how to keep the ball in the yard.
