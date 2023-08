Kansas City claimed Barlow off waivers from the Rangers on Friday and optioned him to Triple-A Omaha.

Barlow was designated for assignment last weekend after the Rangers acquired Jordan Montgomery and Chris Stratton from the Cardinals. The 27-year-old reliever showed a lot of early promise with Texas in 2021-2022, but he has logged just 9.2 major-league innings this season and was sporting an underwhelming 4.21 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 25:10 K:BB across 25.2 innings for Triple-A Round Rock.