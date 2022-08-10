Cuas earned the save in Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the White Sox by not allowing a baserunner and recording a strikeout over two-thirds of an inning. He also pitched in Game 2 and gave up a run on one hit with one strikeout and one walk in one inning.

Closer Scott Barlow entered during the eighth inning of the matinee to get out of a jam with two runners on and one out, and Cuas was called upon for the save after Dylan Coleman gave up a run while recording only one out. Cuas was promoted from Triple-A Omaha ahead of Tuesday's twin bill and has a 3.33 ERA and eight holds in 29 outings this year, and he shouldn't be expected to be a factor for saves going forward.