Staumont gave up one run on one hit and one walk while striking out three in an inning of relief in the first game of the season for Triple-A Omaha.

It was a bit of a surprise to see the Royals start Staumont at Triple-A, given his significant struggles last year at Double-A. However, the fact that he worked in relief explains the assignment, as he could move quickly as a power reliever. The whole Staumont experience was on full display Thursday against Colorado Springs, as he was wild yet dominant, getting all three outs via the strikeout. Those who own Staumont in dynasty leagues are now faced with a tough decision, as his ceiling is a little lower now that he is no longer being developed as a starter, but he could reach the big leagues this summer as a high-strikeout reliever.