Kansas City activated Isbel (hamstring) from the 10-day injured list Tuesday.

Isbel wound up missing seven full weeks because of a Grade 2 left hamstring strain and will probably have to force his way back into a regular role with the switch-hitting Drew Waters now commanding most of the starts in center field for the Royals. Isbel had slashed just .209/.250/.352 in 26 games (96 plate appearances) before his lengthy IL stint.