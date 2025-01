Isbel agreed to a one-year, $1.75 million contract with the Royals on Thursday to avoid arbitration, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Isbel will receive a $1 million raise in his first year of arbitration eligibility after slashing .229/.287/.367 with 42 RBI and 11 stolen bases across 136 games last season. While he is expected to start regularly in the outfield again in 2025, the 27-year-old's career-long lack of offensive production means he can be safely left off fantasy managers' radar.