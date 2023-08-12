Isbel went 2-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and two runs scored in Friday's 12-8 win over the Cardinals.

Isbel was productive out of the No. 9 spot in the order again. He's hit safely in four straight games, going 5-for-14 with two steals, two RBI and four runs scored in that span. Long-term consistency has been a struggle for the outfielder this year -- he has just one other hitting streak of four or more games in 2023. Isbel is slashing .232/.263/.384 with six steals, four home runs, 18 RBI and 27 runs scored over 60 contests.