Isbel is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Athletics.

Isbel will be the odd man out of the Kansas City outfield while MJ Melendez, Drew Waters and Dairon Blanco form the Royals' starting trio from left to right. The move to the bench comes while Isbel has enjoyed a productive run at the dish over the past five games, going 5-for-14 with a double, a walk, four RBI and two runs.