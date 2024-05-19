Isbel went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Athletics.

The homer was Isbel's first since April 29. The outfielder has seen a dip in playing time in May, in part because he's hitting .222 (8-for-36) over 11 contests this month. Overall, he has a .218/.262/.361 slash line with four homers, three stolen bases, 12 RBI, 15 runs scored, three doubles and a triple over 127 plate appearances. Isbel will likely continue to be out of the lineup versus most southpaws, with Garrett Hampson or Dairon Blanco as options to pick up the short side of a platoon in center field.